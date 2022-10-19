ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

ACM Research Stock Down 9.1 %

ACMR stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $400.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

