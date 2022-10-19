Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

