Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Insider Selling

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 492,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Specifically, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,575 shares of company stock worth $1,540,189. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACET. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $673.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. Analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $11,583,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

