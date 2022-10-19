Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 138,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

