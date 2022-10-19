Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.6 %

JPM stock opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

