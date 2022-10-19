Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($135.71) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €100.24 ($102.29) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The business has a fifty day moving average of €97.77 and a 200-day moving average of €101.12.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.