Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

