Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Declares $6.85 — Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 6.85 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 399,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after buying an additional 396,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,301.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 315,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 292,762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.02.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

