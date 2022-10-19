Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $27.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

ACI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,760,000 after purchasing an additional 827,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.