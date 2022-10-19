Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $40.74 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $40.74 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.99 or 0.27634730 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

