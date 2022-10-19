Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Align Technology worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 27.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.87 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

