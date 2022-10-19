Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Align Technology worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.87 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

