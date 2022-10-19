Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Align Technology worth $74,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stephens decreased their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.87 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.