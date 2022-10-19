ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of ALE opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 543,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after buying an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $15,164,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

