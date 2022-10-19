Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.20 on Monday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

