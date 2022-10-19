Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

