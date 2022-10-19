Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $70.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMDUF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Amundi has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $90.53.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

