Analog Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $141.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

