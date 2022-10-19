Analysts Issue Forecasts for OMRON Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of OMRON in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for OMRON’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). OMRON had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.14. OMRON has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OMRON by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OMRON by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

