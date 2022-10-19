Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report released on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ricoh’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Ricoh had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

