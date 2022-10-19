Analysts Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Target Price at $37.86

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,112.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

