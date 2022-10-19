Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price at $1,937.33

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,937.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.88) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Burberry Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $21.23 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

