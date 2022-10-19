Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT at $1,305.00

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,305.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FQVTF. Redburn Partners raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 2.7 %

FQVTF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.