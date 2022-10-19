Analysts Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT at $3.46

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Home Point Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $224.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter worth $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
