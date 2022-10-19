Analysts Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Price Target at $1,505.00

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,505.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Prudential Price Performance
Prudential stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.
In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth about $15,224,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
