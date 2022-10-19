Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in September

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $23.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

