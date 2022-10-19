Andy Long Purchases 25,000 Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) insider Andy Long acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,301.59).
LON JD opened at GBX 98.64 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,644.00. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 96.96 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
