ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $225.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $216.95 on Monday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average of $255.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,302,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in ANSYS by 184.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ANSYS by 59.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

