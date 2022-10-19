Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.16). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,660. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

