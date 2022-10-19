Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.28.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

