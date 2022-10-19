Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.75

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 5120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 9.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of C$62.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.14.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
