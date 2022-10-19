ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,253,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 11,373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.8 days.

AETUF stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 18.43%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AETUF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

