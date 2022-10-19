Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 238,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 233,756 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

