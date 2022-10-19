Aris Mining Corporation Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:ARI)

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Price Performance

Insider Activity at Aris Mining

In related news, Director Tyron Breytenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$122,000.

About Aris Mining

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.