Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.95.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

