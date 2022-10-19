Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000.

VT opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

