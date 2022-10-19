ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.84 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. ASD has a total market cap of $71.84 million and $1.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,236.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00054807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005112 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10933382 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,988,710.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

