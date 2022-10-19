ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €660.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €660.00 ($673.47) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €525.00 ($535.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th.

ASML Price Performance

