ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €700.00 ($714.29) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €525.00 ($535.71) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($746.94) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ASML from €665.00 ($678.57) to €660.00 ($673.47) in a report on Friday, October 7th.

ASML Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.