ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,630.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOMY opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. ASOS has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.