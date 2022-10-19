Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 63,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $67,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $250,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

