Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens raised their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

