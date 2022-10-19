Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) versus Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head to Head Analysis

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated British Foods and Gibson Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated British Foods $19.14 billion 0.63 $654.05 million N/A N/A Gibson Energy $5.75 billion 0.41 $115.74 million $0.89 18.11

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated British Foods 1 9 0 0 1.90 Gibson Energy 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Associated British Foods and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gibson Energy has a consensus price target of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 55.78%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Associated British Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Associated British Foods and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 1.71% 26.47% 4.79%

Dividends

Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gibson Energy pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Associated British Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, menswear, children's wear, footwear, accessories, homeware, and skincare products. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

