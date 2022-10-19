AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £118 by Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £118 ($142.58) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £107.86 ($130.33).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,884 ($119.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £153.15 billion and a PE ratio of -168.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £104.13 and its 200 day moving average price is £105. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

