Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 439.08% from the company’s current price.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $3.71 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.