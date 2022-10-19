Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 33.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 182.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 126.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,684 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.32.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $201.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

