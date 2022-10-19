AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $71.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

