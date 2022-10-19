AT&T (T) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

