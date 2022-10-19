Audacy, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a report issued on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AUD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Audacy Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Audacy

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Audacy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Audacy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,218,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,807 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Audacy by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 478,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Audacy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 372,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Audacy by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 313,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Audacy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 244,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

(Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.