Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 13,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AUR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

