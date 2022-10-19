Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 13,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on AUR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
